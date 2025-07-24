Entertainment
Chef Dan Churchill Prepares Healthy Breakfast Burritos on Good Morning America
New York, NY — Chef and cookbook author Dan Churchill appeared on “Good Morning America” on July 23, 2025, to show ESPN announcer Joe Buck how to make healthy breakfast burritos. The segment aimed to provide an easy and nutritious way to kickstart the day.
Churchill created two burrito options for Buck. The first featured lean ground turkey, black beans, and egg whites, focusing on fiber and reducing fat. The second option was a traditional version, incorporating crispy potatoes with peppers, scrambled eggs, and optional cheese. Churchill also suggested using cottage cheese for those who prefer a dairy option, which adds protein without adding much fat.
“The ratio of filling to the tortilla is key to a great breakfast burrito,” said Churchill during the demonstration. Buck, who regularly cooks for his two sons, attempted the chef’s easy folding method, improving with each try.
The first recipe provides about 30-35 grams of protein per burrito and includes ingredients such as:
4 ounces lean ground turkey or turkey sausage
1/2 cup canned black beans, rinsed
6 egg whites
1/4 cup shredded cheddar cheese (optional)
2 high-protein tortillas
1/4 cup salsa
Hot sauce
Spinach (optional)
Salt and pepper to taste
Red chili flakes, to taste
Olive oil
To prepare, heat a skillet with olive oil, brown the turkey, season, and add black beans. Scramble the egg whites in a separate pan. Assemble the burrito by adding the filling and folding properly.
The second burrito recipe yields about 20-25 grams of protein and includes:
4 large eggs
1 small yellow potato, diced
1/4 onion, diced
1/4 bell pepper, diced
Olive oil
2 tortillas
Optional: 1/4 cup cheddar cheese
Start by dicing and sautéing the potatoes until golden. Add onion and pepper until tender. Scramble the eggs separately, then layer the hash and eggs inside the tortillas, rolling them up to serve.
Both recipes were well received by viewers aiming for a healthier start to their day.
