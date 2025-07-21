Chef Naz Hassan Opens Restaurant with Actor Theo James in London

LONDON, England — At 1 a.m. after a recent Christmas party, chef Naz Hassan shared his ambitious plan with his girlfriend: to open a new restaurant with actor Theo James. Ignoring her groggy skepticism, Hassan pursued this dream, and now he’s made it a reality.

The newly opened Lupa is a Roman osteria located in what was once a shoe shop in Fitzrovia, London. Theo James, best known for his roles in films like The Gentlemen and Divergent, partnered with Hassan to create a neighborhood dining experience rooted in Italian cuisine.

On a warm day before the restaurant’s grand opening, curious locals watched as workmen prepared for Lupa’s debut. The atmosphere buzzed with excitement; patrons popped in to inquire about job openings and gossip about the area’s transformation. “I’ve always loved food, always loved restaurants,” James said, reflecting on his culinary aspirations.

James teamed up with Ed Templeton, a fellow food enthusiast and restaurateur, after a chance meeting with Templeton’s wife. Conversations over drinks led to plans for a restaurant focused on their mutual love for Italian food. Hassan, who was introduced at the Christmas party, is an essential part of the team, showcasing his deep knowledge of each ingredient, from sourcing to preparation.

A week later, Lupa was bustling with diners eager to try its offerings. The restaurant sports simple decor with white walls and wooden tables. Bottles of wine and a few pieces of modern art adorn the walls. The menu features Italian dishes, each lightened to suit local tastes. A standout is the perfectly crisp fried courgette flower stuffed with burrata.

The tomato carpaccio, made from riccio fiorentino tomatoes, impresses with its freshness, while the pasta dishes, especially the amatriciana, draw praises for their perfect texture. Although the carbonara was deemed too rich for some, Daniel emphasized the charm of porchetta, which boasts exceptional flavors and crackling.

Pushing the limits of culinary pleasure, James and Hassan offered a classic tiramisu to finish. “We wanted to create a space where our kids would love to eat,” James noted, highlighting their goal of combining Roman comfort food with sophistication.

Lupa has quickly become a local hotspot, showcasing the potential for actors to transition into the restaurant business. With its popular dishes and warm atmosphere, Lupa is poised to become a favorite among Londoners.