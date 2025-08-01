Chef Shares Fond Memory of Heath Ledger’s Final Meal in Australia

PERTH, Australia — Head Chef Gurps Bagga of Sauma restaurant recalls his memorable encounter with Heath Ledger in 2007, a few months before the actor’s death. The meeting took place at Bagga’s former restaurant, Maya, in Fremantle.

On a busy Saturday night, Chef Gurps received a call that someone claiming to be Ledger wanted to book a table. Recognizing the star was in town and knowing his father had dined there before, Gurps decided to accommodate the request, despite being fully booked.

“We booked him a table, and yes, it was him. He came with his family, and he was the loveliest, most polite guy,” said Chef Gurps. Even years later, he vividly remembers Ledger’s meal choices. “He ordered a lamb rogan josh and a palak paneer,” the chef recalled with a smile.

The night was particularly meaningful to Chef Gurps because reports had circulated about Ledger’s mental health at the time. However, he found the actor to be in good spirits, enjoying a meal and the company of his family. “He was laughing. We were joking around,” he said.

Before leaving, Ledger thanked the staff and shook hands with them, an act Chef Gurps appreciated deeply. “I rang up The Sunday Times. I said, ‘He was eating at Maya. He was not sad. He was very happy,’” he shared.

Maya closed in 2016 after 26 years, but Chef Gurps continues to honor Ledger’s memory. His family values still reflect in his cooking, notably with a goat curry recipe that pays tribute to his father, who recently passed away.

<p“As part of Plateful Perth, you can catch Chef Gurps at Sauma’s Brick Lane Curry Night every Thursday in August,” the article concludes, highlighting his ongoing culinary journey.