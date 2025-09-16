Chef Valentino Luchin Arrested for Allegedly Robbing Three Banks in One Day

San Francisco, CA — A well-known Bay Area chef, Valentino Luchin, 62, was arrested last week for allegedly robbing three banks in San Francisco on September 10, 2025, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

Police say Luchin passed notes demanding money to bank tellers in the city’s Central District, beginning around noon. The first robbery took place at a bank in Chinatown, where Luchin reportedly handed a note to a teller and fled with cash. This was followed by two more similar incidents later that day.

Investigators, assisted by community tips and SFPD Ambassadors, quickly identified Luchin as the suspect. Officers arrested him without incident, and he was booked into San Francisco County Jail, where he is facing charges of robbery and attempted robbery. Luchin’s bail is set at $200,000.

This is not the first time Luchin has faced legal troubles related to bank robbery. In 2018, he pleaded guilty to robbing a Citibank in Orinda, California, making off with over $18,000. During a jailhouse interview back then, he cited financial difficulties after the closure of his restaurant, Ottavio, as a reason for his actions.

“Desperation leads you to do things you never thought you were capable of,” he said during that interview, explaining his choices in the past.

Before his legal issues, Luchin was celebrated in the culinary world for his work as an executive chef at renowned restaurants, including the popular Rose Pistola in San Francisco’s North Beach neighborhood. He immigrated to the United States from Italy in 1993 and opened Ottavio in Walnut Creek in 2010.

Authorities have not disclosed how much money was stolen in the recent robberies, but they are continuing their investigation into the incidents.

Luchin remains in custody as he awaits his formal charges.