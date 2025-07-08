Chelsea Advances to FIFA Club World Cup Final with 2-0 Win

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Chelsea Football Club secured a place in the FIFA Club World Cup final after defeating Brazil’s Fluminense 2-0 on Tuesday at MetLife Stadium. João Pedro scored both goals for Chelsea, making a remarkable debut.

The match saw Pedro find the net in the 18th and 56th minutes, showcasing his talent and helping his team advance to the final. Chelsea’s victory sets them up to face either Real Madrid or Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday.

Despite the win, Chelsea faced a potential setback when midfielder Moisés Caicedo appeared to sustain an ankle injury late in the game. He walked off the pitch gingerly but did not require assistance, raising concerns about his availability for the final.

“It’s a tough loss to see Caicedo in pain,” Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca said. “We have to assess him closely in the coming days.”

Fluminense had their chances, including a goal-line clearance and a disallowed penalty, but ultimately could not capitalize. The crowd at MetLife was vibrant with support for both teams, especially as Ecuadorian fans came out in numbers to cheer for Caicedo.

Chelsea’s win culminates in an impressive run through the tournament, having previously dispatched Benfica and Palmeiras. Thiago Silva, now with Fluminense, played against many of his former teammates and was seen exchanging jerseys post-match.

As Chelsea prepares for the final, eyes will be on the health of their key players. The mood post-match was subdued, reflecting the team’s focus on the upcoming challenge rather than celebrating the semi-final victory.