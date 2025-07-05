Chelsea Advances to FIFA Club World Cup Semifinals with Victory Over Palmeiras

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — Chelsea triumphed over Brazil’s Palmeiras in the FIFA Club World Cup quarterfinals on Friday night, securing a 2-1 victory at Lincoln Financial Field. The win sends the English club to the semifinals, where they will face Fluminense.

Cole Palmer opened the scoring for Chelsea in the 16th minute, giving them an early lead. Palmeiras equalized shortly after halftime, with Estêvão Willian scoring in the 53rd minute. However, Chelsea regained the lead in the 83rd minute when a shot from Malo Gusto deflected off Palmeiras goalkeeper Weverton Pereira da Silva for an own goal.

In preparation for the match, Chelsea captain Reece James was unable to play due to an injury sustained earlier. Andrey Santos stepped in as his replacement.

Before the match, both teams held a moment of silence for Portuguese soccer players André Silva and Diogo Jota, who tragically lost their lives in a car accident in Northern Spain.

The quarterfinal match was a gripping contest, showcasing Chelsea’s grit and strategy. Palmer’s early goal set the tone, while Palmeiras fought hard to stay in the game, showcasing the toughness of Brazilian football.

As Chelsea now prepares for their next game against Fluminense, the anticipation is high among fans and players alike. This victory marks a significant achievement for Chelsea as they aim to capture the FIFA Club World Cup title.