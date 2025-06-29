Chelsea Advances to Quarterfinals After Thrilling Win Over Benfica

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina — Chelsea FC defeated Benfica 4-1 in a thrilling match on June 28, 2025, moving into the quarterfinals of the FIFA Club World Cup. The match saw dramatic twists, including a lengthy delay due to a thunderstorm and an emotional farewell for Ángel Di María, who scored for Benfica.

Reece James opened the scoring for Chelsea with a brilliant free kick in the 64th minute, putting the Blues ahead 1-0. However, the match took an unexpected turn when a thunderstorm halted play at the 86-minute mark, with Chelsea leading but facing increasing pressure from Benfica.

After nearly two hours of delay, play resumed, and in stoppage time, Di María converted a penalty to tie the match 1-1, forcing extra time. His goal marked a poignant moment as it likely concluded his time with the club.

Di María’s equalizer fueled Benfica’s hopes, but their momentum shifted quickly when Gianluca Prestianni was sent off for a second yellow card just as extra time began. Chelsea capitalized on their numerical advantage with Christopher Nkunku scoring in the 108th minute to take a 2-1 lead.

Pedro Neto followed suit six minutes later, scoring to extend Chelsea’s lead to 3-1. Then, in the 120th minute, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall sealed the victory with another goal, bringing the final score to 4-1.

With this win, Chelsea advanced to face Palmeiras in the quarterfinals, while Benfica exits the competition with their heads held high, having given a spirited performance.