Sports
Chelsea Advances in Talks for Xavi Simons Amid Premier League Interest
LONDON, England – Chelsea Football Club is moving forward in negotiations to acquire Dutch midfielder Xavi Simons from RB Leipzig. The talks come after Simons attracted interest from several Premier League clubs, including Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, since his transfer from Paris Saint-Germain earlier this year.
RB Leipzig paid €80 million for Simons, with €55 million upfront, securing his contract until June 2027. A sell-on clause was included in the deal with PSG. Now, Simons could be available for around €60 million, and he is interested in a move to the Premier League.
According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea has made significant progress in discussions with Simons’ representatives regarding personal terms. Reports indicate that Simons is keen on joining Chelsea, with direct negotiations in progress to finalize the contract.
Chelsea aims to move quickly as they prepare for club-to-club discussions with RB Leipzig. The German club is reportedly open to selling Simons for a total package worth at least €70 million. Chelsea, however, is working to negotiate a lower price.
Should these talks not materialize, other Premier League clubs are rumored to be ready to enter the running for Simons’ signature.
