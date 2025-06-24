Chelsea Aims for Club World Cup Despite Financial Scrutiny

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Chelsea FC is gearing up for a crucial match in the Club World Cup, set to face Esperance de Tunis on Tuesday. The team must win or secure a draw to advance to the round of 16.

Despite the £97 million ($130 million) prize for the winner, head coach Enzo Maresca said the club is not under financial pressure regarding the tournament. Chelsea is expected to earn around £40 million just for participating in the 32-team event, but the financial stakes rise significantly in the knockout stages.

The club’s financial situation has been a topic of debate, especially with Chelsea recently reporting a £76.5 million transaction to a sister company. This deal, approved by the Premier League, has drawn scrutiny as UEFA continues to investigate Chelsea’s compliance with Financial Fair Play regulations.

Since the arrival of Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital in May 2022, Chelsea has invested over £1.2 billion in new players. Maresca emphasized that the ownership is not pressuring the team regarding financial incentives. “The owners just want the best for us and for the players game by game,” he stated. “They never put pressure on me or the players in terms of ‘we need to win this tournament because of the money.’”

In another setback, Chelsea missed a training session due to illness, with temperatures in Philadelphia nearing 100 degrees Fahrenheit, impacting their preparation.