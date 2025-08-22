Chelsea’s Attack Options Examined Ahead of West Ham Clash

London, England – Enzo Maresca, head coach of Chelsea FC, has been evaluating his options for the team’s attack against West Ham United this evening. The Blues are set to play their first away match of the Premier League season at the London Stadium, following a draw against Crystal Palace in their opener.

Maresca has kept details about which striker will lead the line close to his chest, but he has highlighted the unique strengths of Joao Pedro and Liam Delap. ‘Joao with us can play in five positions in the front, as a winger, inside, or behind a striker,’ he said. ‘He can play in all attacking positions.’ He noted that while Joao likely excels as the main striker, Delap adds physicality and the ability to make penetrating runs.

The coach expressed confidence in both players’ abilities to score, even though Chelsea struggled offensively against Palace. ‘Liam was good when he came on, and Joao tried even if it was difficult because they defended very well,’ he added.

Both forwards joined Chelsea during the summer transfer window, with Pedro arriving from Brighton & Hove Albion and Delap from Ipswich Town. Along with other recent signings, they aim to bring a fresh dynamic to Chelsea’s attack for the 2025/26 season.

Maresca noted that, despite last season’s challenges, he was pleased with how many chances the team created. ‘In terms of chances created, we were one of the best in the league,’ he said, hoping for better luck with injuries this season.

As the match against West Ham approaches, Chelsea players and fans alike are eager for their first season victory. The kickoff is set for 8 PM local time, and both teams will look to improve upon disappointing starts.