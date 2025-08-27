Chelsea Awaits Carabao Cup Third Round Draw on Wednesday

London, England — Chelsea Football Club will learn their opponents for the Carabao Cup third round during a draw on Wednesday evening. This event marks an important step for the team as they seek to capture domestic silverware in the 2025-26 season.

Under manager Enzo Maresca, Chelsea aims for success after winning the UEFA Europa Conference League and the FIFA Club World Cup in his first year at the helm. Last season, Chelsea missed out on the Carabao Cup when they lost to Newcastle United, who ultimately claimed victory in the tournament.

Having qualified for the UEFA Champions League, Chelsea will enter the Carabao Cup at the third round stage. The draw is set to start after the second round clash between Grimsby Town and Manchester United, which begins at 8 pm. Chelsea is designated as ball number nine in the draw.

Due to rules set by the English Football League (EFL), Chelsea cannot face other teams competing in the Champions League or Europa League, including Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City, Tottenham, Nottingham Forest, Aston Villa, and Newcastle. This restriction ensures that both teams can fulfill their fixtures during the allocated weeks.

The third round of matches is scheduled to take place over two weeks, beginning September 15 and ending September 22. Chelsea’s game will be held the following week to accommodate their participation in the Champions League.

Last season, Newcastle ended a trophy drought by lifting the Carabao Cup. To commemorate this achievement, all past winners will receive a special sleeve patch displaying the number of times they have won the tournament. Chelsea won the Carabao Cup in 1987 and 1993, so their patch will feature the number two.

The draw is expected to be broadcast live on Sky Sports, providing fans with a glimpse of the matchup excitement as Chelsea looks to advance further in the competition.