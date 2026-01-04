Chelsea’s Calum McFarlane to Lead Team Against Manchester City

London, England — Chelsea has named Under-21s head coach Calum McFarlane as the interim manager for their upcoming Premier League match against Manchester City on Sunday. This decision follows the abrupt departure of previous manager Enzo Maresca, who parted ways with the club on New Year’s Day.

McFarlane, who joined Chelsea’s academy from Southampton last summer, has been praised for his early success with the Under-21 team, currently sitting fourth in Premier League 2. He also guided the squad to impressive victories in the UEFA Youth League.

Despite his strong performance in youth football, McFarlane has yet to manage a senior professional match. He will face an experienced opponent in Pep Guardiola, who will be coaching his 1,012th match for Manchester City.

Speaking about the team’s situation, McFarlane said, “It’s been a crazy 24 hours, a whirlwind, but it’s also been really enjoyable and exciting. I can only be positive about it.” He expressed confidence in his players, stating they are focused and driven ahead of the challenging encounter with City.

The coach commended the club’s culture, noting the encouragement and support from the first team and coaching staff. “When we’ve had big youth league games, the first team players come over to watch. There’s a real academy presence here,” McFarlane said.

As interim manager, McFarlane will also have Under-21 assistants Andy Ross and James Simmonds on his staff. The club is actively seeking a permanent replacement for Maresca, with reports suggesting Liam Rosenior could be a front-runner due to his connections with Chelsea.

McFarlane acknowledged the daunting task ahead but emphasized his focus on preparing the team, saying, “Ultimately, it’s a football match. It’s not really about me or my first game; it’s about Chelsea versus City.” He added, “We’ll go there and compete. We’re really looking forward to that challenge.”