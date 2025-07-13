Sports
Chelsea Demands £100 Million for Nicolas Jackson Amid Transfer Speculation
LONDON, England — Chelsea has set a staggering asking price of £100 million for 24-year-old striker Nicolas Jackson, attracting interest from AC Milan.
Jackson, who hails from Senegal, has garnered attention following his impressive performances. Chelsea is reportedly firm on their price as they look to fend off potential suitors.
Meanwhile, Barcelona has turned its sights on England striker Marcus Rashford, 27, as a top target for their left-wing position. The Spanish club had previously attempted to sign Liverpool‘s Luis Diaz, 28, and Athletic Bilbao‘s Nico Williams, 22, but both moves fell through.
In another transfer development, Juventus has reached an agreement with Manchester United for England winger Jadon Sancho, securing a fee of 20 million euros (around £17.3 million). Sancho is currently negotiating a severance package with Manchester United before finalizing the transfer.
Tottenham remains interested in DR Congo international Yoane Wissa, 28, despite being informed earlier this summer about Brentford’s £50 million valuation of the player.
PSV Eindhoven is open to selling Belgium winger Johan Bakayoko, 22, with Everton, Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth, RB Leipzig, and Bayer Leverkusen making inquiries.
Nottingham Forest is contemplating a £25 million bid plus add-ons for England Under-21 midfielder James McAtee. However, Manchester City values the 22-year-old closer to £40 million.
Atalanta has indicated they would like a minimum bid of £50 million for 21-year-old Italy center-back Giorgio Scalvini, who is drawing interest from Newcastle United and Manchester United.
Aston Villa is nearing a deal for Dutch goalkeeper Marco Bizot, 34, from French side Brest.
Despite nearing a deal to sign Chelsea’s Noni Madueke, 23, Arsenal continues to show interest in Real Madrid‘s 24-year-old Brazilian winger Rodrygo.
In player movement news, Colombian wing-back Daniel Munoz, 29, hopes to exit Crystal Palace this summer after signing a new contract just last April. Turkish side Fenerbahce is reportedly close to securing a deal for Spain’s Marco Asensio, 29, from Paris St-Germain.
Recent Posts
- Jonathan Milan Ends Italian Victory Drought in Tour de France Stage Eight
- Durango’s Sepp Kuss Struggles in Tour de France Stages 7 and 8
- Iranian President Injured in Israeli Airstrike During Emergency Meeting
- UPS Faces Challenges Amid Corporate Overhaul and Market Concerns
- Panthers Open NHL Season Against Blackhawks in Tripleheader
- Giants Camp Features Chris Manhertz’s Lessons for Young Athletes
- AI Stocks Show Potential Amid Market Recovery
- Microsoft Shares Reach $491.09 Amid Growth Potential
- QuantumScape Shares Surge as Company Advances EV Battery Technology
- Bollinger Shipyards to Build Rocket Landing Platform for Rocket Lab
- Ravindra Jadeja and Brydon Carse Clash During Lord’s Test
- 49ers Prepare for Possible Departures After 2025 Season
- Schwab ETF SCHD Shows Steady Growth Amid Market Analysis
- Archer Aviation Stock Surges as eVTOL Market Grows
- Joby Aviation’s eVTOL Aircraft Faces Challenges as Investors Await Growth
- Rafael Nadal Scores Hole-in-One Amidst Golf Championship Prep
- AMC Entertainment Boosted by Bullish Wedbush Upgrade
- JPMorgan Chase to Report Strong Q2 Earnings This Week
- Big Banks and Economic Data Dominate Financial Landscape This Week
- WWE RAW Highlights High-Stakes Gauntlet Match for SummerSlam Title Contender