East Rutherford, New Jersey – Chelsea Football Club triumphed over Paris Saint-Germain with a decisive 3-0 victory in the final of the first expanded Club World Cup on Sunday, drawing a record crowd of 81,188 fans at MetLife Stadium. U.S. President Trump attended the event and faced a chorus of boos upon entering the field for the postgame awards, but still posed for photos with the Chelsea players after the trophy presentation.

In a performance led by Chelsea’s Cole Palmer, who scored twice and assisted on a goal from João Pedro, the game showcased the team’s strength. Palmer admitted he was surprised that Trump would be present during the trophy lift, stating, “I was a bit confused.” Chelsea’s Reece James appeared hesitant during the trophy presentation, reportedly asking, “Are you going to leave?” as he stood alongside the president and FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

Security was tight at MetLife Stadium, with numerous law enforcement agencies, including the Secret Service and New Jersey State Police, ensuring the safety of attendees. Fans experienced varied entry times, with some reporting waits of only two seconds, while others took about 10 minutes to pass through.

High-profile attendees included First Lady Melania Trump, U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, and NFL legends like Tom Brady and Robert Kraft. The event featured a pregame ceremony with performances by Robbie Williams and Laura Pausini, while Coldplay and Doja Cat entertained during the halftime show.

Following the match, PSG’s manager Luis Enrique was involved in a tense exchange with João Pedro, reportedly reacting out of concern to prevent further escalation during a discussion with PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

A unique feature of this World Cup was the introduction of The Realest, a company launching FIFA’s first on-site authentication and memorabilia platform. They offered match-used items for auction, aiming to enhance the sport’s memorabilia market, which Scott Keeney, CEO of The Realest, described as lagging behind other sports.

Chelsea’s victory, coupled with the bright stage set by FIFA, marked a significant day in football, blending sports, security, and notable personalities under one roof.