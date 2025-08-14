Chelsea Donates Part of World Cup Bonuses to Families of Diogo Jota and Andre Silva

London, England – Chelsea Football Club will allocate a portion of its Club World Cup bonuses to financially support the families of late footballers Diogo Jota and Andre Silva. This decision follows Chelsea’s triumph in the tournament, where they defeated Paris Saint-Germain 3-0 in July at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

After receiving a $15.5 million (£11.4 million) payout from FIFA, Chelsea has decided to distribute funds equally among the players who participated in the tournament. A joint agreement between the club and the players also includes an equal payment to the families of Jota and Silva, who tragically passed away in a car accident on July 3, ten days before Chelsea’s victory.

The financial assistance totals more than $500,000 (£368,000) per family, but may vary due to currency exchange rates and applicable taxes. Both players were honored for their impact in their respective clubs, with Jota scoring 65 goals in 182 appearances for Liverpool.

Liverpool has also made plans to memorialize Jota, with players expected to wear a ‘Forever 20’ emblem during the 2025–26 season. The team will furthermore support grassroots football initiatives in Jota’s name while retiring his No. 20 shirt.

In conjunction with the start of the Premier League season, tributes to both Jota and Silva will be held across stadiums, including Liverpool’s Anfield, where players will wear black armbands, and special messages will be displayed on screens. Wolverhampton Wanderers is also planning a tribute in honor of their former player.

This collective effort by clubs and players demonstrates the strong bond and respect within the football community, uniting in support of loved ones in a time of tragedy.