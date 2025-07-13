Chelsea’s Enzo Fernández Prepares for Club World Cup Final

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey, USA — Enzo Fernández is heading into another final with Chelsea in the Club World Cup this Sunday. The Argentine midfielder, who has achieved success in many finals, is ready to lead his team against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) following their impressive performance in previous matches.

At just 24 years old, Fernández boasts an impressive record in finals, with six wins out of seven attempts. He won the World Cup with Argentina in 2022 and has claimed several titles with club teams, including the UEFA Conference League with Chelsea and various trophies in Argentina.

<p“Finals are always important, and I enjoy playing them. I have been fortunate to win most of them,” Fernández said. He added that while this final may not feel the same as the World Cup, he intends to savor it.

The matchup against the formidable PSG comes after they smashed Inter Milan 5-0 in their Champions League final. PSG has demonstrated dominance with three domestic titles and their recent European success. After a crushing semifinal victory over Real Madrid, they are poised to contend with Chelsea at the MetLife Stadium.

<pFernández acknowledged being impressed by PSG's recent performance against Madrid. “That surprised me… PSG is the best team in the world right now,” he stated as he accepted his role as Chelsea’s captain in the absence of Reece James.

<pChelsea, energized by significant investments from their American owners, is also prepared. They recently announced the signing of João Pedro, who contributed to the team’s win over Palmeiras in the quarterfinals of the tournament. Despite facing suspension issues with some key players, Chelsea’s depth has allowed them to rotate their squad effectively.

<pManager Enzo Maresca emphasized the need for a deep roster, especially with tight schedules. “A deep squad is necessary when playing every three days,” he commented after their victory against Fluminense.

<pWhile Chelsea builds its strategy, the challenge remains daunting. Fernández reiterated the importance of concentration against high-caliber opponents like PSG, stating, “We have to trust our strengths. In finals, we must avoid giving them chances.”