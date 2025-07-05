Sports
Chelsea’s Enzo Maresca Urges Patience for Midfielder Andrey Santos
CHARLOTTE, North Carolina — Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca is calling for patience with midfielder Andrey Santos as the Brazilian adjusts to the team’s style of play. Santos, who recently returned from a strong loan spell at Strasbourg, has only played 22 minutes from the bench during the Club World Cup.
Despite being under contract until 2030, Santos’ limited game time has sparked speculation about his future at Chelsea. Maresca emphasized that Santos is making progress, stating, “Andrey is working with us, he’s working well. His season has been very good, but I think you need time to adapt.”
Maresca noted that Santos is currently better suited for an attacking midfield role, similar to Enzo Fernández, rather than a defensive position. The Chelsea boss explained, “In the Premier League, first of all, you need to be physically strong,” highlighting the different demands of the league.
Maresca’s comments come ahead of Chelsea’s match against Benfica on Saturday. He praised Ante Santos’s efforts in competing for a spot on the pitch, despite the challenge of competing against established players like Fernández. “I prefer to have the attacking players score 10, 12 goals each than just a striker with 40 goals,” he said.
Benfica, who defeated Bayern Munich and Auckland City in the tournament, poses a significant challenge for Chelsea. Maresca acknowledged the competitive nature of knockout football, stating, “The players are aware that now it’s a knockout game. Anything can happen.”
As the tournament progresses, Chelsea fans remain curious about Santos’s role and future contributions to the team.
