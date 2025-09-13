Sports
Chelsea’s Estêvão Misses Premier League Match Against Brentford
Londres, Inglaterra — Chelsea’s roster for the Premier League match against Brentford raised eyebrows when Brazilian midfielder Estêvão was not included. The 18-year-old was missing from both the starting lineup and the bench, and the club has not disclosed the reason for his absence.
Fans of Chelsea and Brazilian football are curious about Estêvão’s omission, especially with the team’s Champions League debut against Bayern Munich approaching on Wednesday. The challenging matchup might have influenced the decision regarding Estêvão’s participation.
Since joining Chelsea, Estêvão has made a notable impression, having played three matches for the club. His youth and potential for growth have generated optimism among supporters despite the missing numbers in his current season.
Meanwhile, Tottenham‘s victory over West Ham by 3-0 on Saturday added to the excitement of the Premier League weekend. Tottenham dominated the game, particularly in the second half, where they capitalized on West Ham’s red card and scored three unanswered goals.
Looking ahead, Liverpool is set to face Burnley on Sunday, while West Ham remains in the relegation zone with only three points from four matches.
As Chelsea prepares for their upcoming match and evaluates Estêvão’s status, fans eagerly await further news about the talented young player.
