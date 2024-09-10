Chelsea FC Explores Possible Move to Earls Court for New Stadium

The football club Chelsea FC is considering the possibility of relocating from its current home at Stamford Bridge to the Earls Court site to create a new stadium. This discussion has been ongoing for nearly 14 years, with various proposals and developments emerging throughout this time.

Earls Court, known for its exhibition hall until its demolition in 2014, has been the subject of speculation regarding Chelsea’s potential move. Recent comments from the Earls Court Development Company clarify that there are no current plans for Chelsea FC to establish a presence at the site as part of their new development.

Despite this, Chelsea FC continues to explore options as part of their strategy to increase the stadium capacity, currently at 42,000, to modern standards. The club has reportedly engaged in discussions with Transport for London (TfL) and real estate developers Delancey regarding potential redevelopment options.

The proposed master plan for Earls Court, which is scheduled to be submitted for planning approval soon, focuses primarily on delivering residential homes and commercial spaces, absent any football facilities. The approval of this plan could significantly hinder Chelsea’s ambitions for relocation.

Key stakeholders involved in London’s planning landscape suggest that the development could face financial challenges, potentially making it more feasible for Chelsea FC to incorporate a multi-use football stadium into the project.

Chelsea FC has identified the Lillie Bridge depot as a viable site for the new stadium. Jason Gannon, the Chelsea chief executive, is spearheading discussions and has indicated progress in negotiations with the relevant parties.

However, any potential move remains contingent upon reaching an agreement with the Chelsea Pitch Owners, the organization holding the freehold of Stamford Bridge. The Chelsea Pitch Owners have historically resisted outside attempts to alter the club’s home venue.

While there are possibilities for a relocation, Chelsea FC has not discounted the option of redeveloping Stamford Bridge. This option could involve complex efforts, such as a stand-by-stand reconstruction and utilizing a temporary venue like Wembley Stadium during the process.

The financial implications of moving to the Earls Court site could be substantial, with estimates suggesting a value of around £500 million. The current ownership group is keen on maximizing revenue through the creation of one of the largest and most advanced stadiums in the country.