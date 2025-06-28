Sports
Chelsea Eye Summer Transfer for Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott
LONDON, England — Chelsea is reportedly interested in signing Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott this summer. The 22-year-old has struggled to secure a starting position at Anfield, raising questions about his future with the Reds.
Sources indicate that Elliott may be open to a move if a suitable offer arises. Liverpool is expected to set the asking price around £50 million for the England Under-21 player. While Chelsea is monitoring the situation, Brighton has emerged as the frontrunner to acquire Elliott, preparing a formal bid of £40 million.
“The most concrete interest has come from Brighton,” a well-placed source revealed. Brighton believes it can offer Elliott regular playing time, further bolstered by his former teammate James Milner’s presence.
Despite Chelsea’s interest, there are concerns about Elliott’s potential playing time at Stamford Bridge—concerns that may not exist if he moves to Brighton. Other clubs, including Aston Villa, Newcastle United, and Borussia Dortmund, have also expressed interest in Elliott.
Former Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp, now at RB Leipzig, is also keen on signing Elliott. Klopp had previously praised Elliott’s talent, but the arrival of Florian Wirtz at Liverpool has made playing time even more competitive for the young midfielder.
With the summer transfer window approaching, Elliott’s future remains uncertain. However, his impressive performances for the England U21s could lead to further opportunities as clubs look to bolster their squads.
Recent Posts
- Florinda Meza Faces Backlash After Series Premiere on Max
- Warriors Prepare for Free Agency as Kuminga’s Future Looms
- Severe Weather Threat Looms Over Indiana This Weekend
- San Francisco Pride Weekend Brings Joy and Celebration
- New Restaurant Owner Fulfills Lifelong Dream in Wausau
- Patriots Eye Player Contracts Amid League Negotiations
- Severe Thunderstorms Hit Midlands, Prompting Alerts and Dangers
- Elbert County Denies Xcel Energy’s $1.7 Billion Power Project Permits
- Exciting Diego Lopes vs. Jean Silva Main Event Set for Noche UFC
- Scattered Storms Move Through Central Ohio, No Severe Weather Expected
- Severe Storms Cause Flash Flood Emergency in New York, Three Dead
- Bare-Knuckle Boxing Returns to Birmingham for Title Fight
- Gervonta Davis and Lamont Roach Set for Highly Anticipated Rematch
- Ben Askren Named Grand Marshal Amid Health Challenge
- Bella Mir Eyes Olympics as UFC Journey Begins
- Mets Look for Second Straight Win Against Braves Tonight
- UWC Hosts First Strategic Meeting with Ukrainian Diaspora in Georgia
- Anderson Silva Celebrates MMA Debut Anniversary Amid Jon Jones Retirement
- Southern Europe Faces Early Heatwave, Public Warned of Extreme Conditions
- Ryan Reynolds Calls Online Opinions ‘Meaningless’ Amid Legal Battles