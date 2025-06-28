Chelsea Eye Summer Transfer for Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott

LONDON, England — Chelsea is reportedly interested in signing Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott this summer. The 22-year-old has struggled to secure a starting position at Anfield, raising questions about his future with the Reds.

Sources indicate that Elliott may be open to a move if a suitable offer arises. Liverpool is expected to set the asking price around £50 million for the England Under-21 player. While Chelsea is monitoring the situation, Brighton has emerged as the frontrunner to acquire Elliott, preparing a formal bid of £40 million.

“The most concrete interest has come from Brighton,” a well-placed source revealed. Brighton believes it can offer Elliott regular playing time, further bolstered by his former teammate James Milner’s presence.

Despite Chelsea’s interest, there are concerns about Elliott’s potential playing time at Stamford Bridge—concerns that may not exist if he moves to Brighton. Other clubs, including Aston Villa, Newcastle United, and Borussia Dortmund, have also expressed interest in Elliott.

Former Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp, now at RB Leipzig, is also keen on signing Elliott. Klopp had previously praised Elliott’s talent, but the arrival of Florian Wirtz at Liverpool has made playing time even more competitive for the young midfielder.

With the summer transfer window approaching, Elliott’s future remains uncertain. However, his impressive performances for the England U21s could lead to further opportunities as clubs look to bolster their squads.