Sports
Chelsea Eyes Donnarumma as Transfer Window Heats Up
London, England – Chelsea Football Club is reportedly eyeing Paris Saint-Germain‘s goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma as the summer transfer window progresses. The 27-year-old Italian international is considered a key target as Chelsea looks to strengthen their squad.
Newcastle United is also active in the transfer market, rekindling interest in Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike, 23. The team hopes to secure Ekitike’s signature ahead of rival clubs, including Liverpool.
Meanwhile, West Ham United is targeting Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz. The 27-year-old Brazilian has struggled in Serie A, prompting the Hammers to consider bringing him back to the Premier League.
In Spain, Barcelona is working on potential deals for Liverpool’s Colombian winger Luis Diaz, 28, and Manchester United‘s English forward Marcus Rashford, 27. However, the club is taking a cautious approach and will not rush into any signings.
Juventus has made an offer to Manchester United, proposing £8.65 million plus bonuses for English winger Jadon Sancho, 25. This transfer could reshape both teams as they prepare for the upcoming season.
Additionally, Aston Villa‘s Emiliano Martinez, a 32-year-old Argentina international, continues to attract attention from Manchester United, although the clubs remain far apart on the player’s valuation.
As negotiations unfold, Arsenal is making headway in discussions with 18-year-old English midfielder Ethan Nwaneri regarding a new contract.
Elsewhere, Bayern Munich is monitoring the situation of 27-year-old Christopher Nkunku at Chelsea, while Newcastle is weighing a potential £100 million deal for England striker Ollie Watkins from Aston Villa.
Atletico Madrid midfielder Conor Gallagher is open to returning to the Premier League. He has been offered to Newcastle as the summer transfer window continues to unfold with activity.
