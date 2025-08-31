Sports
Chelsea Eyes Marc Guiu Recall After Delap Injures Hamstring
LONDON, England — Chelsea is considering bringing back Marc Guiu from his loan at Sunderland after striker Liam Delap suffered a hamstring injury during the club’s 2-0 victory over Fulham on Saturday.
Delap’s injury leaves Chelsea searching for options as he is expected to miss several weeks. The club was already contemplating a loan move for Nicolas Jackson to Bayern Munich, but that plan may be abandoned as they prioritize their attacking lineup.
In addition to recalling Guiu, Chelsea is exploring a potential transfer for Sporting CP striker Conrad Harder. Guiu, 19, joined Sunderland earlier this summer but has only played 13 minutes across their first three Premier League matches. He made his lone start during the midweek Carabao Cup match against Huddersfield Town, where he scored in a 1-1 draw, but Sunderland ultimately lost on penalties.
Chelsea will evaluate their options regarding Guiu’s return before making any concrete transfer decisions. Guiu transferred to Chelsea from FC Barcelona in 2024, scoring six goals in 16 appearances last season.
