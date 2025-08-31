LONDON, England — Chelsea is looking to improve its overall team performance as star attacker Cole Palmer faces uncertainty ahead of the Saturday match against Fulham due to a groin injury. Coach Enzo Maresca aims to foster a more collective effort within the squad in order to navigate the Premier League season successfully.

Palmer, who recently led the team to victory in the Club World Cup, withdrew from the warm-up last week and is uncertain for the weekend. Despite his absence, Chelsea still secured a solid performance against West Ham, showcasing the depth of talent available.

Estêvão Willian stepped up for Palmer last week, delivering an outstanding performance on the right wing. Alongside João Pedro and Pedro Neto, Chelsea has the personnel needed to claim victory against Fulham.

Meanwhile, under pressure head coach Ruben Amorim is desperate for his first victory of the season when Burnley visits Old Trafford. Amorim’s tactical decisions will be critically observed following a disheartening penalty shootout loss to Grimsby in the Carabao Cup.

Notably, the critique of Tottenham‘s slow substitutions has surfaced, emphasizing the need for managers to optimize game strategies amidst an era that demands quick adjustments to maintain competitiveness.

In the midst of player transfers, Brentford forward Yoane Wissa continues to express interest in joining Newcastle, although his current club is resistant to letting him go.

Brighton has made significant investments in young talents from Greece, recently seeing promising performances from Stefanos Tzimas during the Carabao Cup. Coach Fabian Hürzeler remains cautious, wanting to ensure the players transition smoothly into the first team.

As the Premier League season progresses, Chelsea, along with other clubs facing their unique challenges, remain focused on building not just an individual star, but a cohesive team ready to contend.