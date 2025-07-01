Chelsea to Face Palmeiras in Club World Cup Quarter-Finals

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania – Chelsea will clash with Brazilian team Palmeiras on Saturday, July 5, at 2:00 AM BST in the quarter-finals of the FIFA Club World Cup. Chelsea secured their place after defeating Benfica in an extra-time thriller, following a two-hour weather delay.

In another marquee match, Paris Saint-Germain will meet Bayern Munich in a high-stakes encounter, echoing their 2020 Champions League final showdown. Al-Hilal, who edged out Manchester City, will take on Fluminense, who surprisingly beat Inter Milan.

The quarter-final matchups feature several compelling stories. Chelsea’s upcoming game against Palmeiras will see Estevao Willian, a promising teenage forward, join the Blues from Palmeiras after the tournament. Should Chelsea advance, they will face the winner of the Al-Hilal vs. Fluminense match in the semi-finals on July 8 at 8:00 PM BST.

The other semi-final, set for July 9, could feature PSG or Bayern Munich facing off against Real Madrid, depending on the outcomes of the next two rounds.

All semi-finals and the final will take place at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, which will also host the 2026 World Cup final. The Club World Cup final will be held on July 13 at 8:00 PM BST.

As it stands, Chelsea is determined to continue their strong performance and increase their chances of lifting the coveted trophy in the coming weeks.