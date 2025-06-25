Sports
Chelsea Faces Crucial Match Against ES Tunis in Club World Cup
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Chelsea will compete against Esperance Sportive de Tunis in a decisive Group D match of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup on Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET.
Both teams are currently tied with three points, but Chelsea’s performance in previous matches gives them a slight edge. Chelsea recently suffered a 3-1 defeat against Flamengo, while ES Tunis secured a narrow 1-0 victory over LAFC. Chelsea’s record stands at 1-0-1, whereas ES Tunis is also 1-0-1 in the tournament.
The Blues finished fourth in the English Premier League last season, amassing 69 points. They have a goal differential of zero in the competition. On the other hand, ES Tunis, winners of the Tunisian Ligue Professionnelle 1, finished with 66 points, currently holding a -1 goal differential in this tournament.
As the match approaches, Chelsea stands as the favorite with -295 odds to win, while ES Tunis is listed as +900 underdogs. A draw is set at +400, and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.
Jon ‘Buckets’ Eimer, a noted soccer expert from SportsLine, believes Chelsea can prevail in this match despite their recent struggles. Eimer emphasizes that both teams have shown offensive capability in their last games, with BTTS (Both Teams To Score) hitting in two of Chelsea’s last three matches. ‘Tunis has been surprisingly solid in the tournament and will look to capitalize on any mistakes from Chelsea,’ he noted.
Chelsea’s head coach, Enzo Maresca, may adjust his lineup due to a suspension for striker Nicolas Jackson, who received a red card in the last match. Liam Delap is expected to start in Jackson’s place.
ES Tunis, meanwhile, will aim to maintain a strong defensive strategy. Their recent match saw them allowing only three shots on target against LAFC. The team will likely focus on counterattacks, knowing they need a win to advance further in the tournament.
Speaking about the upcoming clash, Eimer remarked, ‘Tunis has been underestimated, and they will push hard against Chelsea. The match could be close, but I expect Chelsea to find a way to win.’
This match will ultimately determine which team from Group D continues to the Round of 16, where they will face Benfica.
