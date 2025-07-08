Chelsea Faces Fluminense: João Pedro’s Emotional Reunion

Río de Janeiro, Brasil — Chelsea will face Fluminense in the semifinal of the Club World Cup on July 8, 2025, at 4 p.m. at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. This match will feature a reunion between Chelsea forward João Pedro and his former team, Fluminense.

João Pedro, a 22-year-old striker from Brazil, was sold to Chelsea for approximately R$ 415 million. This will be only his second match for the Blues after an impressive performance in the quarterfinals against Palmeiras, where he contributed significantly after coming on as a substitute.

At Fluminense, João Pedro rose through the ranks, becoming known as part of the club’s ‘Golden Generation’. He debuted for the first team in 2019, quickly earning praise and comparisons to legendary striker Ronaldo Fenômeno. His early successes included scoring in a dramatic match against Flamengo.

Both clubs view this semifinal as a crucial chance for championship glory, and Fluminense aims to reach the final and secure significant prize money. Coach Fernando Diniz expressed hope in the team’s preparations, stating, ‘Our focus is to win and create history.’

João Pedro’s history with Fluminense includes standout performances that caught the attention of European clubs, leading to his eventual transfer. Fluminense’s current captain, Thiago Silva, also has roots with the club, adding to the narrative of this matchup.

This highly anticipated encounter is expected to garner attention, with broadcasts available on Globo, SporTV, and CazéTV.