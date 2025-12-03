Sports
Chelsea Faces Leeds United Amid Tough Premier League Rivalry
LEEDS, England — On Wednesday, December 3, Chelsea will face Leeds United at Elland Road in the Premier League. Chelsea currently sits in fourth place with 24 points, while Leeds is struggling in 19th with just 11 points.
Leeds has been on a rough streak, suffering four consecutive losses and only managing one win in their last 12 midweek Premier League games. Manager Daniel Farke may have to deal without key players due to injuries as they face a challenging game against Chelsea.
Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca’s team is riding a wave of confidence. Despite drawing against Arsenal after playing with ten men, they remain in the top four and will look to bolster their standing against a struggling Leeds side.
Historically, Chelsea and Leeds have shared a fierce rivalry, with Chelsea winning eight of their last 11 encounters across all competitions since 2003. However, Leeds claimed a 3-0 victory when these teams last met at Elland Road in August 2022.
Farke’s squad will have Lucas Perri in goal as they line up in a 4-3-3 formation. Key players like Brenden Aaronson and Dominic Calvert-Lewin will be crucial to Leeds’ attack as they seek an upset.
Conversely, Chelsea is expected to field Robert Sánchez in goal, supported by a 4-2-3-1 formation. Enzo Fernández and Andrey Santos will anchor the midfield, while João Pedro and Estevao will add flair to their forward line.
With both teams facing pressure, this match promises to be a thrilling clash in the Premier League.
