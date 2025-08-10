Chelsea Fans Celebrate Club World Cup As Preseason Kicks Off

LONDON, England — Chelsea supporters are encouraged to arrive early for today’s VisitMalta Weekender fixture against AC Milan at Stamford Bridge. Fans are advised to take their seats by 2:30 p.m. to witness the celebration of the Club World Cup triumph with the players and staff before the game kicks off at 3 p.m.

This event marks the second and final preseason fixture for Chelsea, who will showcase the Club World Cup and UEFA Conference League trophies. Before the match, club captain Reece James, alongside the first-team squad, will present the trophies to the cheering supporters.

After the game, the VisitMalta trophy will also be showcased, followed by a lap of appreciation from the Blues players, parading the two trophies from last season around the pitch.

In a related event earlier this month, Chelsea celebrated their five trophy wins during the previous season with supporters at Stamford Bridge. The event featured on-pitch interviews with players including captain Reece James and head coach Enzo Maresca. The women’s team captain Millie Bright and other players also represented the women’s squad, which achieved a domestic treble last season.

During this celebration, supporters watched as James carried the Club World Cup trophy into the trophy room. Amidst chants from the crowd, James expressed how much the win personally meant to him, reflecting on the tough times he has faced at the club. Maresca echoed the importance of fan support as the club aims for further improvement this season.

Fans are reminded that Chelsea’s men’s and women’s teams will be showcasing all five trophies won, reinforcing the club’s competitive spirit as they prepare to kick off their new season.