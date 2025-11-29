Sports
Chelsea Green Claims She’s the Female Version of The Miz
STAMFORD, Conn. — WWE star Chelsea Green recently proclaimed her rise in the professional wrestling world, declaring herself the “female version of The Miz.” Over the past few months, Green has captured significant titles, solidifying her status within the promotion.
In a recent interview with Adrian Hernandez on YouTube, Green discussed her hectic schedule and her latest achievements, which include winning the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championship with partner Ethan Page and reclaiming the Women’s United States Title, making her a double champion.
Her busy lifestyle has led her to miss both Canadian Thanksgiving holidays this year. “I am thankful for the fact that I am so busy that not only did I miss Canadian Thanksgiving, but I am also missing Canadian Thanksgiving,” Green stated. She emphasized her commitment to becoming a leading figure in WWE, confidently asserting, “I told WWE fans I was gonna be the female Miz. And in 2025, I am absolutely without a doubt the female Miz. And actually, is The Miz the male Chelsea?”
Her statements raise questions about WWE’s future plans for Green, especially given her current championship status. As speculation swirls, fans wonder if WWE will give her a more prominent storyline, possibly involving the Women’s World Championship, or if she will continue building her celebrity status, similar to The Miz’s career trajectory.
Only time will tell how WWE will capitalize on her growing popularity.
