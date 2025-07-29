Sports
Chelsea Green Steps Back from Social Media Amid Hulk Hogan Backlash
ORLANDO, Florida — WWE star Chelsea Green announced on Friday that she is taking a break from social media after receiving backlash for her comments regarding the late wrestling icon Hulk Hogan.
The controversy began when Green appeared on CBS News’ 24/7 show on Thursday, shortly after news broke of Hogan’s death at age 71. She described Hogan as an “absolute icon” despite acknowledging his “polarizing political views.” Green’s comments sparked criticism from fans who felt she downplayed Hogan’s controversial past, including incidents of racism.
In response to the backlash, Green posted on X (formerly Twitter), clarifying her stance. “My stance on racism is unwavering. I do not condone it—period,” she wrote. She expressed regret if her earlier comments seemed dismissive, saying she attempted to pay respects amid a complicated legacy.
Hogan, a key figure in wrestling history, faced significant controversies during his career, including a public fallout due to leaked audio where he used racial slurs. This complicated his legacy and alienated some fans. He had also shown support for Donald Trump, further dividing opinions.
Despite her efforts to clarify her remarks, Green faced a flood of online hostility including death threats, prompting her decision to step away from social media. “The name-calling, the death threats, the faceless accounts,” she noted in her post. “Social media was supposed to be a fun place and it hasn’t been for a while. It’s been overwhelming and I need to step away for a little bit.”
WWE honored Hogan with a tribute package and a 10-bell salute during a recent episode of SmackDown, while many fellow wrestling figures like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson called him “immortal”. However, reactions to Hogan’s legacy remain mixed in the wrestling community, as discussions about accountability and racism continue to emerge.
As of now, Green has not announced when she plans to return to social media.
