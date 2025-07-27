Chelsea Green Takes Break from Social Media After Hulk Hogan Backlash

TORONTO, Canada — WWE star Chelsea Green announced on Friday that she is stepping away from social media following backlash over her comments regarding the passing of wrestling legend Hulk Hogan. Green’s remarks during a live broadcast on CBS 24/7 drew criticism from fans who felt she did not adequately address Hogan’s controversial legacy.

In her interview on Thursday, Green described Hogan as an “absolute icon” of professional wrestling, despite acknowledging his “polarizing political views.” Hogan died earlier that day in Florida after suffering a potential cardiac event.

The backlash erupted as fans took issue with Green’s comments, arguing that she had downplayed Hogan’s past controversies, particularly a racism scandal that led to his temporary removal from WWE in 2015. Her original post was later deleted after receiving criticism.

In response, Green wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “A significant part of my role at @WWE involves engaging with the public & responding to questions, often on live platforms. Let me be clear: my stance on racism is unwavering. I do not condone it—period. If my response seemed dismissive of real concerns, I sincerely apologize. That was never my intention.”

Despite her attempts to clarify her position, the negative responses continued. Green posted about her decision to step back from social media, stating, “I’ve tried to keep my page positive and comedic, but today, a lot changed… It’s been overwhelming, and I need to step away for a little bit.” The post has since garnered over a million views.

Hogan was a prominent figure in wrestling who faced both admiration and criticism due to his public remarks over the years. He was a vocal supporter of political figures and had suffered significant backlash in the past due to leaked audio containing racist comments.

As the wrestling community reflects on Hogan’s legacy, the controversy surrounding Green’s comments illustrates the complexities involved in discussing figures with complicated histories.