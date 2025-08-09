Chelsea Green Unveils Pirate Gimmick Amid Social Media Drama

ORLANDO, Florida — Chelsea Green has surprised fans with a bold new gimmick, embracing a pirate persona in her recent WWE appearances. Known as the ‘CommandHER in Chief’ and adored by her fanbase called ‘The PatriHOTs,’ Green has entertained audiences with her comic timing and antics, despite being a heel character.

Green, who recently made headlines for quitting social media after receiving death threats over a Hulk Hogan tribute, has returned online to share her latest developments. In a recent appearance at The Pirates Dinner Adventure, she was playfully ‘kidnapped’ by pirates and later donned a pirate costume. ‘It was the best part of my day,’ she said about the experience, expressing her newfound aspiration to become a pirate. ‘I’m a pirate now,’ she declared confidently.

The new gimmick fits Green well, showcasing her ability to embody the character. While this pirate persona may not be a permanent addition to her wrestling identity, she hinted that elements may find their way into her WWE entrance. ‘I paid them a little extra, and I hopped on a little dinghy to get to you. The whole thing was exactly what I would have imagined. That actually might be my new wrestling entrance,’ she said.

Currently, Green is not heavily featured on WWE programming, her last match being an eight-woman tag on the July 28 edition of RAW. However, her recent transition to NXT has fans eager to see what will unfold for her in the coming months.