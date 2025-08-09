Entertainment
Chelsea Green Unveils Pirate Gimmick Amid Social Media Drama
ORLANDO, Florida — Chelsea Green has surprised fans with a bold new gimmick, embracing a pirate persona in her recent WWE appearances. Known as the ‘CommandHER in Chief’ and adored by her fanbase called ‘The PatriHOTs,’ Green has entertained audiences with her comic timing and antics, despite being a heel character.
Green, who recently made headlines for quitting social media after receiving death threats over a Hulk Hogan tribute, has returned online to share her latest developments. In a recent appearance at The Pirates Dinner Adventure, she was playfully ‘kidnapped’ by pirates and later donned a pirate costume. ‘It was the best part of my day,’ she said about the experience, expressing her newfound aspiration to become a pirate. ‘I’m a pirate now,’ she declared confidently.
The new gimmick fits Green well, showcasing her ability to embody the character. While this pirate persona may not be a permanent addition to her wrestling identity, she hinted that elements may find their way into her WWE entrance. ‘I paid them a little extra, and I hopped on a little dinghy to get to you. The whole thing was exactly what I would have imagined. That actually might be my new wrestling entrance,’ she said.
Currently, Green is not heavily featured on WWE programming, her last match being an eight-woman tag on the July 28 edition of RAW. However, her recent transition to NXT has fans eager to see what will unfold for her in the coming months.
Recent Posts
- LSU Running Back Arrested for Accessory to Murder
- St. Louis Cardinals Face Uncertain Future Under New Management
- Sturgeon Moon Wows Skywatchers Around the World on August 9, 2025
- Marquense Se enfrenta a Cobán Imperial en la Jornada 4 del Apertura 2025
- Caroline Garcia’s Ball Girl Mix-up Leads to On-Court Confusion
- Florida Gators’ Jake Slaughter Named to Rimington Trophy Watch List
- LA Galaxy Set for Exciting Match Against Seattle Sounders on August 10
- Chivas Face Off Against Santos in Liga MX Apertura 2025
- Eight Dead in Nightclub Shooting in Ecuador Amid Rising Violence
- A Look Back at Joe Jonas and His Famous Exes After Divorce
- Fox News Tops Ratings with Trey Gowdy, CNN Leads Daytime Viewership
- Mamdani’s Surprise Victory Signals Shift in Democratic Party
- Nolan Arenado’s Future with Cardinals in Doubt as Injury Lingers
- Moldovan Court Sentences Pro-Kremlin Leader to Seven Years
- United Airlines Grounds Flights Nationwide Due to Tech Outage
- Bulgaria’s Ministry Clears Sofia University Dean of Plagiarism Claims
- MLB Trade Deadline Impact: August Challenges for Contenders
- Final Episode of The Gilded Age Season 3 Set for August 11
- Son Heung-min Scores Late Penalty in LAFC Debut Draw
- Lionsgate Reports Strong Library Revenue Amid Film Division Struggles