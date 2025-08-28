Entertainment
Chelsea Handler Posts Nude Vacation Video on Instagram
New York, NY — Comedian Chelsea Handler recently shared a playful video on Instagram, showcasing her adventures around the globe while nude. The post featured clips from various trips, introducing the context with the caption, “POV: you come on vacation with me.”
In one scene, Handler can be seen skiing wearing only blue bikini bottoms, smiling as a friend captures her daring descent. She holds a beverage and has an American flag sticking out of her backpack.
Another clip shows her sitting topless on a couch with her dog while talking on the phone. Handler also filmed her side profile while standing naked in the shower and walking from room to room without any clothing. The video concluded with her walking through city streets, showing off her body. “I see no problems,” the 50-year-old captioned her post.
Handler’s 5.3 million followers reacted quickly, with many praising her for her authenticity. Comments like, “I’ll have what she’s having!” and “You know the meaning of life! Seize the day!” flooded in from fans.
The comedian has long been a champion for female nudity, challenging societal norms about women’s bodies. In a 2016 interview, she expressed her belief in the importance of nudity in the public eye. “I text my friends naked pictures of myself. I ruin group pictures by pulling a b— out. Everyone has seen me naked; good for them,” she said.
Handler differentiated her approach from modern-day sex symbols, noting that her motivation is to make light of the representation of female bodies. “Desexualizing something is much more interesting than sexualizing it,” she explained. “I’m trying to lessen the sexiness of it and make it an actual human body thing.”
