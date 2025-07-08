Chelsea Leads Fluminense 1-0 in Club World Cup Semi-Final

East Rutherford, New Jersey – Chelsea is currently leading Fluminense 1-0 in the first semi-final of the 2025 Club World Cup at MetLife Stadium. João Pedro, Chelsea’s summer signing, scored the only goal of the match in the 18th minute against his boyhood club.

The victory will secure a place in the final for Chelsea, which will take place on Sunday, where they will face either Paris Saint-Germain or another opponent.

Chelsea’s Pedro Neto has been instrumental, creating numerous opportunities from the left wing. Neto’s assist allowed Pedro to curl in a beautiful shot, marking Pedro’s first goal for the club. Following the goal, Chelsea had another close chance when Malo Gusto‘s header was saved by Fluminense goalkeeper Fabio.

Despite their opening goal, Chelsea has been cautious, with Fluminense presenting a few threats, including a near miss where a shot was cleared off the line by Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella. The Brazilians have struggled to break Chelsea’s pressure, often defending out of their own half.

The match has been marked by some controversial moments, including a potential penalty for Fluminense that was overturned on VAR review after referee Francois Letexier found that defender Trevoh Chalobah’s arm was in a natural position.

Speaking before the match, Chelsea’s manager Enzo Maresca expressed confidence in his team’s performance and acknowledged Fluminense’s capabilities. ‘We are very happy to be here… that is the target in this moment,’ Maresca said.

The contest continues to unfold, and with both teams eager for a spot in the final, the second half promises more drama as players from both sides work hard to secure a place in the showpiece event.