NEWCASTLE, England – Joao Pedro‘s late equalizer helped Chelsea salvage a 2-2 draw against Newcastle United at St. James’ Park on December 21, 2025. Pedro’s goal was a result of strategic adjustments made by Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca during half-time.

Newcastle dominated the first half, leading by two goals, but Chelsea returned stronger after the break. Pedro explained that he and teammate Robert Sanchez discussed their strategy at half-time, leading to a critical exchange that resulted in the goal. “I told him to play this ball to me,” Pedro said, referring to Sanchez. “I controlled the ball in front and scored a brilliant goal.”

The match showcased dramatic shifts, with Newcastle’s striking duo of Nick Woltemade and Malick Thiaw initially putting Chelsea on the back foot. Despite their first-half dominance, Newcastle struggled to maintain their lead as Chelsea rallied in the second half.

Commenting on the match, former player Ally McCoist praised the performance, adding, “It might just be the best game I’ve seen this season. You have to give Chelsea credit for the comeback.”

This season has been challenging for Newcastle, with their defensive issues prominent as they have now gone ten matches without a clean sheet. Coach Eddie Howe expressed frustration over his team’s inability to maintain leads, stating, “We’ve found ways to concede even when we’ve looked defensively stable.”

As for Chelsea, the match highlighted Pedro’s growing impact this season, now with five goals and three assists in 17 league appearances. With significant investments in talent like Pedro from Brighton, Chelsea is looking to solidify its standings in the Premier League.