Chelsea Prepares to Face AC Milan in Final Preseason Showdown

London, England – Chelsea FC is set to host AC Milan on Sunday in their last preseason match before the start of the Premier League. The game comes just days after Chelsea’s convincing 2-0 victory over Bayer Leverkusen, and it marks one of the final preparations for the squad following their FIFA Club World Cup triumph.

Expectations are high at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea enters the match with a recent string of strong performances, including a notable 3-0 win against Paris Saint-Germain. New signings and the emergence of young talent like Estêvão, who made his debut against Leverkusen, have sparked hopes for a competitive season ahead.

AC Milan arrives in London having recently adjusted to new coach Massimiliano Allegri after a turbulent previous season. The Rossoneri managed to turn their preseason around after initial setbacks, including a loss to Arsenal, and recorded impressive victories against both Liverpool and Perth Glory, netting a total of 13 goals in those matches.

The team from Italy will have a tight schedule, having played a friendly against Leeds United just the day before facing Chelsea. Allegri will likely rotate his squad due to the short turnaround, with the team looking to regain its footing after a disappointing finish in Serie A last season.

In a recent development, Chelsea’s defender Levi Colwill underwent successful surgery for an ACL injury, sidelining him for much of the upcoming campaign. Forward Nicolas Jackson is also expected to miss the match against Milan, as speculation surrounds his future at the club.

The predicted starting lineup for Chelsea includes Sánchez; James, Chalobah, Hato, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernández; Neto, Palmer, Gittens; and Pedro. For AC Milan, the expected lineup features Maignan; Tomori, Gabbia, Pavlovic; Saelemaekers, Ricci, Modric, Musah, Estupinan; and Leao leading the attack.

As both teams finalize their preparations, the match not only serves as a crucial test of fitness but also as a potential statement of intent for the upcoming season. With home advantage and recent form favoring Chelsea, many are anticipating a competitive showdown at Stamford Bridge this Sunday.