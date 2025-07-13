Chelsea and PSG Clash for Club World Cup Glory

East Rutherford, New Jersey — European football giants Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain are set to face off in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 final at MetLife Stadium, early Monday morning, July 13, 2025, at 12:30 AM IST.

Chelsea, looking to secure their second Club World Cup title, enters the match with a strong record in the tournament, having lost just one game against Flamengo during the group stage. The team recently won the UEFA Conference League and aims to become champions once again, following their first title win in 2021.

Meanwhile, PSG, seeking their first title in this prestigious tournament, has also faced similar struggles, with only one loss against Botafogo in the group stages. The French side hopes to add the Club World Cup trophy to their cabinet after a historic month in which they won their first-ever Champions League.

Coach Luis Enrique has transformed PSG’s fortunes, guiding them to victories in Ligue 1, the Coupe de France, and the Trophée des Champions, with their eyes now set on adding three more trophies to their roster. A win at the Club World Cup, followed by potential triumphs in the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Intercontinental Cup, could see PSG become the first club to complete a septuple.

The teams have faced each other five times, with PSG holding a slight advantage with three wins, while Chelsea has won twice, and two matches ended in draws. Chelsea’s solid form, including a dominant 4-1 victory over Real Betis in the UEFA Conference League final, shows they are in competitive shape.

Live streaming for the final will be available on platforms like FanCode and DAZN globally, while Eurosport will provide a live telecast in India. Fans are eagerly anticipating whether PSG’s high-powered attack can outpace Chelsea’s resilient defense on this global stage.