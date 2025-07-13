Chelsea and PSG Face Off in Club World Cup Final

East Rutherford, NJ – Chelsea will face Paris Saint-Germain in the Club World Cup final on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. Both teams aim to make history, with Chelsea looking for their first title and PSG aiming to defend their title as Champions League holders.

Enzo Maresca‘s Chelsea squad enters into the match with a positive mindset after successfully defeating Benfica, Palmeiras, and Fluminense in the knockout stages. They had an extra day to prepare compared to PSG, who recently triumphed over Real Madrid 4-0 in semi-finals.

“We’re confident,” said Chelsea star Cole Palmer. “It’s going to be a tough game, but we’re excited. Everyone is ready. We want to win.” Chelsea will start with strategies to outmaneuver the French side, who are expected to dominate the match.

PSG, under coach Luis Enrique, has shown strong performances leading up to this final. Enrique hopes to capitalize on his players’ experience and skills. “They are amazing,” Palmer emphasized about PSG. “But we are not here just to participate; we want to win.”

The refereeing crew has also been confirmed, led by Alireza Faghani from Australia. He will be joined by assistants Anton Shchetinin and Ashley Beecham. Additionally, VAR will be used, with Bastian Dankert overseeing the operation.

Security at the venue will be heightened due to the attendance of former President Donald Trump, who is expected to be involved in the trophy presentation. The Secret Service is collaborating with stadium personnel to ensure the event runs smoothly and safely.

As kickoff approaches at 8:00 PM BST, anticipation builds, and millions await to see if Chelsea can upset their more favored opponents PSG for the title.