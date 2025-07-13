Chelsea and PSG Prepare for Club World Cup Final Clash

East Rutherford, New Jersey — Chelsea faces Paris Saint-Germain in the FIFA Club World Cup final on Sunday, July 13, 2025. The match will take place at MetLife Stadium at 3 p.m. ET.

PSG, fresh off winning their first Champions League title weeks prior, has shown exceptional form throughout the tournament. The French team knocked out Bayern Munich and secured a dominant 4-0 victory over their semifinals opponent.

Conversely, Chelsea’s path to the final has been slightly easier, as they overcame Benfica, Palmeiras, and Fluminense in the knockout stages. The Blues seek to secure their second international trophy this year after winning the UEFA Conference League on May 28.

Both teams have strong lineups. Chelsea will feature Robert Sanchez in goal with a defense comprising Malo Gusto, Trevoh Chalobah, Tosin Adarabioyo, and Marc Cucurella. Their attack includes Joao Pedro and Nicolas Jackson. For PSG, Gianluigi Donnarumma will be in goal, backed by Achraf Hakimi and Marquinhos on defense, while Ousmane Dembele leads the attack.

Joao Pedro, Chelsea’s former Brighton striker, has made a significant impact since his transfer, scoring two goals in the earlier rounds. Luis Enrique’s leadership at PSG has revitalized the team after the departure of superstar Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid.

The stakes are high as both clubs look to add another prestigious trophy to their collection. PSG is favored to win, with a predicted score of 2-1 against Chelsea. Viewers can watch the final on TNT and stream it free through various platforms.