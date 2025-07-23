Chelsea Pursues Ajax’s Rising Star Jorrel Hato This Summer

London, England – Chelsea Football Club has reportedly opened talks with Ajax regarding a potential transfer for defender Jorrel Hato, who has emerged as a highly sought-after player this summer.

The 19-year-old Dutch left-back joined Ajax at the age of 12 and has progressed through their prestigious youth academy. Despite signing a contract with Ajax that runs until 2028, Hato’s impressive performances have attracted interest from several clubs, including Chelsea, who are keen to bolster their defensive lineup.

Chelsea recently inquired about Hato, as they seek to address the unbalanced depth of their squad. Manager Enzo Maresca has nine center-backs available but relied solely on Marc Cucurella as the senior left-back during the summer’s successful Club World Cup campaign. With Ben Chilwell likely to leave, a young talent like Hato could provide essential competition and depth on the left side of defense.

Hato, who has already made over 100 appearances for Ajax, has not yet won a senior trophy. However, he finds strength in the challenges faced. “I have more responsibility than those who played in a dominating Ajax team,” Hato was quoted saying last season. “It’s difficult, but I’m doing it well.”

At the international level, Hato has six caps for the Netherlands, playing alongside prominent defenders like Virgil van Dijk. He credits Jurrien Timber, currently at Arsenal, as a mentor who greatly influenced his development. “I learned so much from him,” Hato stated, praising Timber’s calmness and defensive skills.

If Chelsea can negotiate a deal with Ajax, Hato might soon find himself competing against his former mentor Timber and Van Dijk in the upcoming season.