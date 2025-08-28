Chelsea Pursues Garnacho for £40 Million Transfer Deal

London, England — Chelsea Football Club is nearing an agreement to sign Alejandro Garnacho from Manchester United in a deal estimated between £35 million and £40 million.

Sources told ESPN that discussions have resumed as Manchester United has begun to lower its initial asking price of £50 million for the winger.

Garnacho has fallen out of favor under manager Ruben Amorim and was left off United’s preseason tour. He was reportedly told he could leave the team this summer.

While Chelsea initially expressed interest in Garnacho during the January transfer window, a deal never materialized due to differing valuations. Chelsea has now revived its pursuit after identifying Garnacho as a key target for their attacking lineup.

Chelsea believes the Argentinian has the potential to reignite his career in a new environment. Despite recent questions surrounding his character, the club has conducted thorough background checks and remains confident that he could thrive under their system.

Enzo Maresca, the Chelsea head coach, values Garnacho’s ability to play wide, which is crucial in his tactical setup. Chelsea has also been looking to offload several players, including Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson, to comply with UEFA regulations regarding a positive transfer balance.

Garnacho played a critical role in Manchester United’s FA Cup victory against Manchester City in 2024, demonstrating his skill and potential. Chelsea hopes to finalize the transfer before the 7 p.m. BST deadline for the summer transfer window on September 1.

As negotiations proceed, both clubs are looking to resolve this transfer swiftly, allowing Chelsea to move on to additional transfer goals.