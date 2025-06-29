Chelsea Pursues João Pedro as Transfer Activity Heats Up

London, England — Chelsea FC is making headlines this summer as they engage in discussions to sign Brighton & Hove Albion’s forward João Pedro. The move comes after the club reportedly reached an agreement for Borussia Dortmund‘s Jamie Gittens. The Blues are eager to bolster their attacking lineup ahead of the upcoming season.

According to reports, Chelsea’s bid for João Pedro has increased, reaching around £60 million ($82.3 million). Although Newcastle United previously submitted a £50 million offer, Brighton rejected it, citing their asking price. Observers believe Chelsea could meet the required fee, which would elevate their summer spending to over £200 million.

João Pedro has made a notable impact in the Premier League this season, achieving double-digit goals for the first time in his career. His versatility and scoring ability make him an appealing target for many clubs, but reports suggest Pedro favors a move to Chelsea over Newcastle.

In addition to Pedro, Chelsea has also confirmed their deal for Gittens, who will finalize his medical process soon. The club’s commitment to strengthening the squad is evident as they prepare for the upcoming season.

Meanwhile, Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has already welcomed several new players this summer, spending nearly £100 million ($135.7 million) on new signings, including striker Liam Delap and Brazilian talent Estêvão.

As negotiations continue, Chelsea hopes to finalize their transfer plans in the coming days to enhance their squad ahead of the new season.