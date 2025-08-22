Sports
Chelsea Secures First Win of the Season in 5-1 Victory Over West Ham
London, England – Chelsea secured their first victory of the Premier League season with a commanding 5-1 win against West Ham United on Friday evening. The match took place at London Stadium, where the Blues bounced back after a disappointing draw in their opening game.
The game started slowly for Chelsea, who struggled to maintain possession in the midfield, allowing West Ham to capitalize. Lucas Paquetá opened the scoring for the Hammers early on, striking from outside the box to put Chelsea behind.
However, the Blues quickly responded, leveling the match shortly after as João Pedro found the net following a corner kick from Marc Cucurella. Chelsea regrouped and soon took the lead when Pedro Neto scored from a cross, demonstrating their attacking prowess.
After going ahead, Chelsea maintained control of the game, and moments later, Estêvão Willian assisted Enzo Fernandez to extend their lead to 3-1 before halftime. The team displayed confidence and determination, keeping West Ham’s opportunities to a minimum.
In the second half, Chelsea continued their offensive display, with Moises Caicedo scoring from a corner after a mistake by the West Ham goalkeeper. Trevoh Chalobah added to the tally, making it 5-1 as Chelsea took full advantage of defensive errors from the Hammers.
This victory propels Chelsea to four points in the league standings, placing them temporarily at the top of the table. The team will look to build on this momentum as they return to Stamford Bridge next week to face Fulham.
