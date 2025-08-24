Sports
Chelsea Sends Chukwuemeka and Anselmino to Dortmund for Permanent Moves
London, England — Chelsea FC has granted permission for Carney Chukwuemeka and Aaron Anselmino to travel to Germany to finalize their transfers to Borussia Dortmund. These moves will elevate Chelsea’s player sales this summer to over £270 million.
Chukwuemeka, 21, spent the latter half of last season on loan at Dortmund, where he made a significant impact. Chelsea and Dortmund have agreed on a permanent transfer for approximately £24 million, which includes a crucial sell-on clause. Despite interest from RB Leipzig, Chukwuemeka expressed a strong desire to return to the Westfalenstadion.
This deal will bring Chelsea’s total income from player sales to a league-leading £273.4 million, nearly balancing their expenditures of £277 million on new signings. Uefa has warned Chelsea that they must achieve a positive transfer balance this window to register new signings for the upcoming Champions League.
Meanwhile, Anselmino is set to join Dortmund on a season-long loan without an option to buy. Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has emphasized the need for Anselmino to gain more playing time amidst stiff competition in the Chelsea squad. Despite his loan move, he remains part of Chelsea’s future plans.
Chukwuemeka joined Chelsea from Aston Villa for £20 million in 2022, and since then has played 32 matches for the club, while Anselmino made just one appearance at the Club World Cup after transferring from Boca Juniors for £15.6 million in January.
As the summer transfer window nears its conclusion, Chelsea aims to bring in more players, including Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho and RB Leipzig midfielder Xavi Simons. Meanwhile, they are expected to offload several players, including forwards Nicolas Jackson, Christopher Nkunku, and Tyrique George.
As both players finalize their moves, the situation remains fluid as Chelsea navigates the final days of the transfer window.
