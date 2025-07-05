PHILADELPHIA, PA — Chelsea FC has secured the signing of Brazilian star player Estevao Willian from Palmeiras in a deal worth up to €57 million. The highly touted 18-year-old winger is expected to make his European debut during the Club World Cup quarterfinal against his former team on Friday, July 4.

Estevao’s move to Stamford Bridge includes an initial fee of €34 million, plus potential bonuses of €23 million. Widely regarded as one of Brazil’s top talents, Estevao has impressed with his on-field performances and holds aspirations of becoming a Ballon d’Or contender in the near future.

In a recent interview, Estevao spoke about fellow young players he admires, including Lamine Yamal of Barcelona and Franco Mastantuono from Real Madrid. “I sincerely hope that we can all compete for the Ballon d’Or in the future,” he said. “We’re all the same age, and it would be incredible and very interesting to find ourselves in that situation.”

Estevao drew comparisons to Neymar due to his Brazilian roots, but he prefers to see himself as akin to Lionel Messi, stating, “I just want to play football and have a family, which is the most important thing to me.”

His outstanding form in the Club World Cup has helped Palmeiras advance to the quarterfinals, finishing first in Group A and defeating Botafogo in the round of 16. Estevao’s performance has analysts and fans alike excited about his potential impact with Chelsea.

As he embarks on this new chapter, Estevao aims to not only establish himself in European football but also grow alongside young talents like Yamal and Mastantuono, potentially reshaping the future of the sport.