London, England – Chelsea FC‘s forward Nicolas Jackson is grappling with uncertainty regarding his future at Stamford Bridge this summer. The club has recently boosted its attack by signing Liam Delap and Joao Pedro, intensifying competition for the striker position.

Jackson, 24, has faced scrutiny following a lackluster season, raising questions about his role within the squad. Sources indicate that despite the new signings, manager Enzo Maresca intends for Jackson to remain with the team.

“Nicolas is part of our plans,” said a source close to the club. “He has shown potential, and with more opportunities, he can prove himself.” Jackson has scored 24 goals in his Premier League career but has often missed critical chances.

Delap has recently donned the number nine shirt and is seen as a probable starter, following his impressive performances during the Club World Cup. The player’s solid debut against Palmeiras has captured attention, leaving Jackson to reevaluate his position.

Reports suggest that Jackson might find it hard to secure a starting role with Delap and Pedro now in the mix. However, with an increasing number of fixtures, he may still get chances to shine.

Jackson is aware that competition is tough but remains optimistic. “I just need to take my opportunities when they come,” he stated. Yet, he may have to adapt to a reduced role moving forward.

As speculation swirls about his potential departure, including interest from clubs like Arsenal and Juventus, Jackson continues to focus on his performance. “I want to succeed here, and I believe I can,” he emphasized.