Entertainment
Cheryl Hines Shares Anniversary Message Amidst Controversial Remarks by RFK Jr.
Los Angeles, CA — Actress Cheryl Hines and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently marked their 11th wedding anniversary, but not without some online scrutiny. On August 3, they celebrated the occasion with heartfelt messages shared on social media.
Hines, 59, expressed her love in a touching tribute, writing, “Happy anniversary, Bobby. We’ve had 11 amazing years together and I can’t wait to see what the next eleven will bring,” alongside a photo of the couple.
Kennedy Jr., 71, also posted a tribute on X, formerly known as Twitter, stating, “Thanks for eleven years of love and laughter. You fill all my empty spaces.” While some fans applauded the sentiment, others found his choice of words unsettling.
The anniversary posts came at a time when Kennedy Jr. faced backlash for his involvement in a sexting scandal with journalist Olivia Nuzzi. His remarks about “empty spaces” drew criticism, becoming a focal point for discussions about his past relationships and current marital dynamics.
Several users on social media commented on the post, with one user stating, “Not gonna lie, kinda creepy,” while another quipped, “A lot of empty spaces in your brain, that’s for sure.” Speculations about the couple’s relationship have intensified given Kennedy’s history of infidelity and a highly publicized divorce from his second wife.
Despite the criticism, Hines has publicly supported Kennedy Jr. throughout the challenges they have faced. Sources reveal that Hines issued an ultimatum for him to relocate closer to her in Washington, D.C., following the scandal. She voiced concerns over his associations in his new role.
As Kennedy Jr. continues to navigate the political landscape as Secretary of HHS, both he and Hines appear to be committed to working through their relationship challenges, despite the scrutiny they face online.
