Chet Hanks Discusses Dad Tom Hanks’ Cameo in New Music Video

New York, NY – Chet Hanks recently shared his experiences working with his father, Tom Hanks, in a music video for their song, ‘You Better Run.’ Appearing on the Today show on June 24, Chet quipped about his father’s involvement, saying, ‘Oh, man, he’s a real prima donna,’ before adding, ‘I’m just kidding. He’s the most easygoing dude ever. Love you, Dad.’

The music video features Chet, 34, alongside his Something Out West bandmate Drew Arthur, recreating iconic scenes from the 1994 film Forrest Gump. The pair honors Hanks’ famous role by staging a memorable moment on the film’s iconic bench.

Drew expressed his excitement about collaborating with the two-time Oscar winner, stating, ‘It was funny because I had to do a scene before him and he’s just standing there. I was like, ‘Tom was waiting for me.’

Chet, whose mother is actress Rita Wilson, has also taken steps into acting, starring in the Netflix film Running Point. ‘It’s about time,’ he remarked, sharing his gratitude for recent opportunities. ‘It’s been a long road. I’m grateful for everything that’s happened and where I’m at.’

Reflecting on the perks and challenges of being a child of celebrities, Chet acknowledged, ‘There are a lot of advantages but sometimes it can be pretty weird.’ In a 2022 YouTube video, he expressed that fame can attract jealousy. ‘People would make up their minds about me before they even got the chance to know me,’ Chet said.

The music video for ‘You Better Run’ has quickly gained attention, showcasing both Chet and Tom Hanks in a lighthearted take on nostalgia. As Chet navigates his career in music and acting, he embraces the legacy of his father while carving out his own path.