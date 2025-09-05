Chet Holmgren Eyes Full Season After Injury Struggles

Oklahoma City, OK — During a recent Q&A on his personal Snapchat account, Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren discussed the obstacles he faces in his career, particularly injuries.

When asked about his development heading into his junior year in the NBA, the 23-year-old emphasized the importance of staying healthy. “I just gotta stay healthy,” he said, highlighting a persistent issue throughout his time with the Thunder.

Holmgren, who was drafted second overall in 2022, has played in just 114 out of a possible 246 regular-season games, which is a 46.3 percent availability rate. Despite these challenges, fans have seen flashes of his potential on the court.

Last season, Holmgren showcased impressive skills, averaging 18.2 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 2.9 blocks over his first nine games before suffering a right iliac wing fracture against the Golden State Warriors. He made a comeback three months later, but he felt his performance was not quite the same: “I didn’t quite feel like me when I came back,” he stated.

His stats post-injury showed drops to 14.3 points and 7.7 rebounds. Nevertheless, he contributed significantly to the Thunder’s championship run, ranking first in field goal percentage allowed and setting records during the NBA Finals.

Looking ahead, Holmgren is optimistic about his performance for the upcoming season, saying, “I feel like I got a lot more to show.” If he can avoid serious injuries, he may contend for his first All-Star selection in 2025-26.

This optimism is echoed by the Thunder’s strong performance last season, where a combination of talent and teamwork led to their first franchise championship. The team’s commitment to defense and offensive productivity indicates potential growth in the next season.

As Holmgren and his teammates prepare for the upcoming season, the focus remains on maintaining health and continuing to develop their skills. If successful, the Thunder could be poised for even greater achievements.