Sports
Chet Holmgren Eyes Full Season After Injury Struggles
Oklahoma City, OK — During a recent Q&A on his personal Snapchat account, Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren discussed the obstacles he faces in his career, particularly injuries.
When asked about his development heading into his junior year in the NBA, the 23-year-old emphasized the importance of staying healthy. “I just gotta stay healthy,” he said, highlighting a persistent issue throughout his time with the Thunder.
Holmgren, who was drafted second overall in 2022, has played in just 114 out of a possible 246 regular-season games, which is a 46.3 percent availability rate. Despite these challenges, fans have seen flashes of his potential on the court.
Last season, Holmgren showcased impressive skills, averaging 18.2 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 2.9 blocks over his first nine games before suffering a right iliac wing fracture against the Golden State Warriors. He made a comeback three months later, but he felt his performance was not quite the same: “I didn’t quite feel like me when I came back,” he stated.
His stats post-injury showed drops to 14.3 points and 7.7 rebounds. Nevertheless, he contributed significantly to the Thunder’s championship run, ranking first in field goal percentage allowed and setting records during the NBA Finals.
Looking ahead, Holmgren is optimistic about his performance for the upcoming season, saying, “I feel like I got a lot more to show.” If he can avoid serious injuries, he may contend for his first All-Star selection in 2025-26.
This optimism is echoed by the Thunder’s strong performance last season, where a combination of talent and teamwork led to their first franchise championship. The team’s commitment to defense and offensive productivity indicates potential growth in the next season.
As Holmgren and his teammates prepare for the upcoming season, the focus remains on maintaining health and continuing to develop their skills. If successful, the Thunder could be poised for even greater achievements.
Recent Posts
- Colorado State Launches Rams Live Pregame Show for Football Fans
- Javier Aguirre Addresses Controversy Over Young Player’s World Cup Decision
- ‘High Potential’ Season 2 Trailer Unveiled with New Threats and Secrets
- Alabama’s Ty Simpson Struggles in Starting Debut Against Florida State
- Intense Sideline Altercation Between Michigan Players During Oklahoma Showdown
- Nebraska Volleyball Dominates Wright State in Home Opener
- Millonarios and Santa Fe Clash in Important Bogotá Classic
- Arizona Wildcats Face Weber State in Season-Opening Game
- Tulsa Battles New Mexico State in Week 2 Showdown
- UT Martin and UTEP Meet in Week 2 College Football Clash
- McNeese vs. Louisiana: College Football Showdown on ESPN+
- Nebraska Running Back Situation Raises Questions After Season Opener
- Mets Minor League Players Shine in August 2025
- Michigan Faces Starters Uncertainty Ahead of Game Against Oklahoma
- Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Enjoy Family Movie Night in Los Angeles
- Diamondbacks Rally to Victory Against Red Sox in Youthful Showcase
- Detroit Tigers Triumph Over New York Mets with 6-2 Victory
- Verlander Stars in Giants’ 13-2 Victory After 121 Pitches
- SEC Football Schedules Adjusted as League Expands to Nine Games in 2026
- Houston Dynamo Faces Off Against Struggling LA Galaxy in Key Matchup