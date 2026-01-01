Chevron Celebrates First Oil Production from South N’dola Platform in Angola

Luanda, Angola – Chevron has announced the successful delivery of first oil from its South N’dola Platform, a significant milestone achieved in December 2025, just over two years after construction began.

The South N’dola Platform operates in Block 0, which produces 12% of Angola’s daily energy output. Brent Gros, president of Chevron Offshore Business, stated, “Underpinned by the prolific Block 0, safely achieving first oil at South N’dola is the latest example of Chevron’s efforts to maximize production from our existing offshore assets in Angola.”

Catalyzed by existing infrastructure, the platform utilizes a tieback system to connect oil and gas to a nearby processing facility. This approach avoids the need for separate processing equipment at the South N’dola site, enhancing efficiency and cost-effectiveness.

Chevron has been a key player in Angola’s energy sector for more than 70 years and now operates through its subsidiary, Cabinda Gulf Oil Co. Ltd. During the construction phase of South N’dola, the platform was projected to create over 800 local jobs, and it will now supply oil and gas to facilities in Angola.

Gros added, “Chevron and the Angolan government have worked together for more than 70 years to develop the nation’s thriving energy industry—a fantastic example of how people and partnerships power progress.” This achievement not only strengthens Chevron’s commitment but also supports the growth of the Angolan economy.